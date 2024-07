Porsche has expanded the line-up of its new electric Macan, notably introducing a new entry-model that offers 355bhp and 398 miles of range.

A direct rival to the likes of the Jaguar I-Pace and Polestar 4, the new Porsche Macan is launched today, priced from £67,200 in its most efficient rear-wheel-drive guise.

Above this, three four-wheel-drive models are offered: the £69,800, 402bhp Macan 4; £75,400, 509bhp Macan 4S, added to the line-up today; and the £95,000, 630bhp Macan Turbo.