All Future Volkswagen Will Feature A Smiling Front End - To Become More Friendly

All Volkswagens in the future will “have a smile” in their front-end styling, as part of plans to make the brand’s cars more emotional, less serious and more friendly-looking. 

Speaking to Autocar, VW design chief Jozef Kaban said the ID Buzz marked the start of a new era of VWs that would be more fun and expressive in their styling, with each car given a smile. 

 

“This is fully emotional and an icon even before it hits the road,” said Kaban of the new ID Buzz. “Nobody is not excited by this product.



