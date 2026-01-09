All Jeep and Chrysler Plug-In Hybrid Models Are Dead

Just a few years ago, Jeep touted the Wrangler 4xe as the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America, and the herald of a new electrification strategy. Today it’s dead, along with every other plug-in model Stellantis sells in the United States.

You read that correctly: Jeep and Chrysler have officially discontinued production of their respective plug-in hybrid models. As of the end of the 2025 model year, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Chrysler Pacifica PHEV have all officially been discontinued—not paused or back-burnered. Just donezo.