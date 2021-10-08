All New 2022 Nissan Frontier Pickup To Start At Under $28,000

The 2022 Nissan Frontier will start at $27,840 (plus a $1,175 destination charge). The new generation of the truck will go on sale in the US in September.

The latest Frontier is available in the two-door King Cab with a 6-foot bed or the four-door Crew Cab with either a 5- or 6-foot bed. Rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations are available. All models get a 3.8-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 281 pound-feet (381 Newton-meters). The only gearbox option is a nine-speed automatic.