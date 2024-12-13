All New 2026 Mercedes CLA Caught Almost Naked

Coming to a dealership near you in 2025 for the 2026 model year, the all-new CLA has recently dropped a lot of camouflage. This particular example of the breed clearly shows the star-infused lighting signature of the Concept CLA Class, which is going to be adopted by larger Mercs in the coming years.

When compared to the second-generation CLA, the front and rear bumpers are best described as evolutionary. This further applies to the radiator grille. In this case, a proper grille that channels fresh air into the engine bay for both cooling and combustion.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG may be waxing lyrical about its zero-emission CLA, but as expected, Mercedes couldn't make it purely electric. Before going into what's hiding under the hood, we first have to give props to Merc for not changing the greenhouse and profile too much from the second generation.