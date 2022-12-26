All New Electric Land Rover Defender With 300 Miles Range On The Way

The Land Rover Defender is set to go fully electric within the next few years, Auto Express can reveal. The latest version of the popular 4x4 was only introduced in 2020, yet it’s likely that we’ll see fully electric versions of the 90, 110 and 130 arriving as part of a refreshed Defender line-up in 2025, with cars reaching customers in 2026. The move is likely to mean a switch in platform tech, from the current D7 Premium Lightweight Architecture to Land Rover’s advanced new MLA Flex platform. MLA can support fully electric powertrains as well as internal combustion engines, and already underpins the firm’s new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, with all-electric versions of those cars due from 2024.



