All New Electric Nissan Juke Goes Live In Japan

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa unveiled the 2027 production car at its Yokohama HQ, with Auto Express in attendance. As the covers flew off, Espinosa said: "The all-new Juke is agile, compact and unmistakably Nissan. Juke EV carries personality and emotion: it's bold, distinctive and now fully electric."

Nissan being back to its "disruptive" best was a message doubled down on by Nissan Europe vice president Jordi Vila, who spoke exclusively to Auto Express before the big reveal.