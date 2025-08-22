All New Jeep Cherokee Revealed With New AWD Hybrid Powertrain

Full technical details of the all-new Jeep Cherokee have been revealed, with the Amercian marque confirming it’ll introduce a clever new hybrid engine. The mid-size SUV has been a key model in North America for decades, but this generation won’t be finding its way to the UK. However, its new hybrid powertrain could be.

The new hybrid system combines a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors. In this arrangement, one electric motor acts as a generator delivering electricity to a small 1kWh battery pack, with the second directly adding drive to the wheels.