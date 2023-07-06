All New Lexus GX To Splash Down Tomorrow Morning - Are You Ready For A Real Off Roader From The Maker Of Cush?

The second generation, referred to as J150, rolled out in 2009 for 2010 with a 4.6-liter V8 in the US market or a 4.0-liter V6 in China. The six-cylinder lump was and still is used by a plethora of Toyota vehicles (think 4Runner and FJ Cruiser). On June 8, the all-new GX will be revealed in all its glory in both American and European specifications. The US premiere will take place in Austin, Texas. According to Lexus, the press materials for Europe will become available on June 9 at 2:00 am CET. In the meantime, Toyota's luxury division has published yet another design teaser for the 2024 model year GX. On this occasion, we're presented with pretty much all there is from the front and front three-quarters of the vehicle. From the design of the LED headlights to the LED fog lamps, blacked-out grille, clamshell hood, and black-painted roof bars, there is a lot to like about the newcomer. We can further notice a gray insert in the lower half of the front bumper, which is – most likely – the front side of a skid plate. Considering that we're looking at an off-road SUV, a skid plate is utmost necessary.



