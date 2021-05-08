All New Lexus RX Set For Second Half Of 2022 - No Mention Of An EV Version

Lexus is said to be planning a thorough refresh of its U.S. lineup in the coming years which will include the introduction of new hybrid powertrains.

In the second half of 2022, it is understood that the automaker’s top-selling crossover, the RX, will be redesigned to use Toyota’s global luxury platform. With these new underpinnings, the SUV will be outfitted with an improved hybrid powertrain as well as the car manufacturer’s latest safety and driver-assistance systems, Auto News reports. It is also tipped to receive an upgraded infotainment system.