All New Mercedes VLE Electric Minivan Promises Limousine Like Comfort

Mercedes-Benz introduces the all-new VLE, the model that looks like an MPV but offers limousine-like comfort. The German automaker calls it "the grand limousine." The EV is built on the new Van Architecture, sits on a new 800-volt architecture, features the MB.OS, and boasts a range of up to 435 miles (700 kilometers). The "grand limousine" has been developed from scratch and is unlike any model ever present in the brand's portfolio. The German automaker redefines modern luxury with the debut of the VLE, which is basically a mix of the best of both worlds: it is as refined as a sedan, while bringing all the versatility of the practical MPVs. However, despite the MPV shape, it comes with a drag coefficient of just 0.25.



