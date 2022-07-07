All New Porsche Macan EV Caught Testing On Public Roads

We’ve spied the next-generation, all-electric Macan testing before, but these new images give us our best look yet at Porsche's upcoming EV SUV. They also mark the first time we’ve seen it going under assessment on the public road. There are plenty of distinguishing features from this new prototype to previous test cars. We can better see the slimmer headlight design - still incorporating the quad lights seen on the Taycan. The Macan will also have smoother front bumper with no main grille. Instead, we’ll see a revised lower grille and large side air intakes - the upper section of which will house large secondary lights.



