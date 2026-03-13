All Of The EVs Either Delayed Or Cancelled Since 2025

Late last year, Ford announced the end of the current-generation F-150 Lightning, an electric truck that was supposed to change everything when it launched in 2021. Now, as the EV industry grapples with lower demand, the expiration of EV tax credits and the loss of pro-electrification regulations, Ford is far from the only automaker that's backtracking on ambitious EV goals. Last year, several car companies discontinued existing electric models, delayed new ones or announced that future cars wouldn't come at all. But the story is far from over, with more models joining the list this year. So, we thought it would be a good idea to keep track of all the EVs that were either canceled or delayed in the United States in 2025 and 2026.



