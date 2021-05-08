All SUBJECT'S (Formally Called Citizen's In The USA) Of The Biden Admin WILL OBEY And Be MONITORED IN THEIR CARS! What Is Going On Here?

The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes a provision that would require auto manufacturers to equip "advanced alcohol monitoring systems" in all new cars.

Buried in the massive proposal—which is already longer than 2,700 pages—is a section titled, "ADVANCED IMPAIRED DRIVING TECHNOLOGY," which mandates new vehicles include "a system that … passively and accurately detect[s] whether the blood alcohol concentration of a driver of a motor vehicle is equal to or greater than the blood alcohol concentration" of .08, in which case the system would "prevent or limit motor vehicle operation." Automobile manufacturers would have a three-year grace period to comply with the regulation.

What on earth is going on here Spies? Is This East Berlin?


