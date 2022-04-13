All Said And Done After Dealer Markups - The 2023 Toyota bZ4X Can Set You Back An Eye Watering $60,000

The all-electric 2023 Toyota bZ4X may have a name that reminds you of being in algebra class—something I was never good at, personally, which is probably how I ended up as a writer—but this modern successor to the old RAV4 EV promises a lot of everyday capability without using gas. With a reasonable price tag, it won't break the bank, either, but don't expect Toyota to be as generous with EV tax credits as some automakers. Toyota announced today that the new crossover will have a starting MSRP (read: before the crazy dealer markups that are all too common right now) of $43,215 That's for the basic, front-wheel-drive XLE model. Adding all-wheel-drive hikes the price to $45,295. The more well-optioned Limited model with FWD starts at $47,915, and the top Limited AWD one starts at $49,995. That's about in line with the average new car prices we've seen this year, as well as a nicely equipped Toyota RAV4 (again, before dealer markups) and other "mainstream" electric crossovers like the Volkswagen ID.4.



