Alliance For Automotive Innovation Takes Aim At Telsa Claims For Full Self Driving

The crash that killed two men in Texas allegedly with no driver gave Tesla heavy scrutiny and backlash. The latest one came as a document called Level 2 Driver Monitoring Principles, published by the AAI (Alliance For Automotive Innovation). The first principle says that “The Level 2 system name should reasonably reflect the functionality of that Level 2 system and not imply greater capability.” That sentence has Autopilot’s name all over it.



The following one goes in the same direction by stating that “the Level 2 system information, including promotional materials, should reasonably reflect the functionality of the system.” In other words, it should not promise more than it can actually do. This one applies like a glove to “Full Self-Driving,” also known as FSD.



