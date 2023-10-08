Allstate To Use Machine Learning To Determine Accident Damage Remotely

Allstate Insurance, one of the largest insurers in the United States, has recently patented a technology that eliminates the need for an inspection appointment to assess the damage resulting from an accident.

The patent is called "machine learning-based accident assessment" and describes a system that automatically collects collision information from a vehicle.

Before delving into more details about the proposed technology, let's detail the process of accident damage assessment relying entirely on human power.

A driver involved in an accident must make an appointment for an inspection to determine the extent of damages. However, the inspection isn't typically possible on the spot and depends on the inspector's availability. Furthermore, drivers might have to transport their vehicles to the headquarters of an insurance company, resulting in additional costs, especially if towing is required.