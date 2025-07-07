Almost 20% Of Car Buyers In Q1 Have Payments Over $1,000

New data showing how buyers paid for their new cars in recent months has shone a spotlight on just how financially stretched many Americans are. A record one in five buyers committed to making monthly payments of at least $1,000, and and an even greater number signed up for long seven-year loans. Buyers agreeing to five-figure payments accounted for 19.3 percent of the market, according to figures from Edmunds, that number up from 17.7 percent in Q1 2025 and 17.8 percent in Q2 of last year. The rise in monthly payments makes sense when you consider that the amount of money buyers are financing has also risen to record levels.



