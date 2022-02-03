Almost 20% Of Shelby GT500 Owners Paid $10,000 For Hand Painted Striped

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is an absolute monster of a thing and as it turns out, many buyers are willing to pay a lot of money to make their GT500 special.

 

Like many other Mustang variants before it, the Shelby GT500 is available with racing stripes. Customers can choose to spend $1,000 to get a pair of vinyl stripes applied or they can cough up $10,000 for hand-painted stripes. While you may question just how popular these hand-painted stripes would be given their cost, a Ford spokesperson has revealed that approximately 17 per cent of GT500s purchased them.



