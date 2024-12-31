Almost 23,000 KIA EV9 Recalled For Missing Seat Bolts

An estimated 22,883 examples of the model years 2024 and 2025 Kia EV9 may have been produced incorrectly at Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong between September 25, 2023 and October 15, 2024. The US-market crossovers may be missing seat mounting bolts. According to Kia, said condition was attributed to a single assembly line worker.

Following a complaint alleging missing three-row seat mounting bolts, Kia America started looking into the described problem back on September 5. The second vehicle with missing bolts followed suit on September 6, prompting the automaker's North American division to inspect dealer inventory and port stock EV9s.

None were found, though. On October 30, the Kia mothership in South Korea informed Kia America of the assembly line worker associated with the missing bolts in the aforementioned vehicles. In the US market, the third and final vehicle affected by the described condition was identified on December 6 by means of a warranty claim.