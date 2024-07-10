Almost 24,000 Nissan Leafs Recalled For Fire Risk When Using Fast Chargers

23,887 examples of the 2019 – 2020 Nissan Leaf have been hit with a safety recall. The automaker claims that the high-voltage battery is prone to overheating during quick charging, which is why owners are urged not to quick charge until the remedy is completed.

Subject vehicles are 2019 and 2020 models produced from August 29, 2018 through November 3, 2020, with Level 3 charging possible via the CHAdeMO connector. The aging Leaf can take up to 62.5 kilowatts by 500 volts and 125 amps. The CHAdeMO 2.0 fast charging protocol allows for up to 400 kilowatts by 1,000 volts and 400 amps.

It should be noted that Leaf comes with either a 40- or a 60-kWh battery for 2025, which is likely the final year of this generation. The lesser pack needs 40 minutes to reach 80 percent, whereas the SV Plus-exclusive pack gets to 80 percent in roughly 60 minutes. On 240 volts, charging takes 11.5 hours. Both the Leaf S and Leaf SV Plus come with a 6.6-kW onboard charger with a 6.0-kW output.