Almost 25% Of All New Broncos Are Manual Transmission Models

When the world first learned that Ford would take on Jeep by reviving the Bronco, it welcomed the truck with open arms. And when the news broke that a manual transmission would be available, signs pointed at the rig being a winner for enthusiasts. Given that it's rare to see a manual in any new vehicle today, buyers who prefer to shift their own gears have been extremely receptive to the Bronco. And despite only being available with the smaller 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine today, the manual model's take rate is impressive at roughly 25 percent.



