Almost 50 Discrimination Lawsuits Later California Hasn't Found A Valid Case, But Keeps Trying To Pin Imaginary Guilt

Tesla’s filing of a lawsuit against the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) can be pursued, but it will not pause the agency’s race bias suit against the electric automaker, a judge ruled on Wednesday. In April, Tesla urged judges to pause the lawsuit the DFEH filed in February against Tesla as the agency “has been asked on almost 50 occasions by individuals who believe they were discriminated against or harassed to investigate Tesla,” the automaker wrote. “On every single occasion, when the DFEH closed an investigation, it did not find misconduct against Tesla. It therefore strains credibility for the agency to now allege, after a three-year investigation, that systematic racial discrimination and harassment somehow existed at Tesla. A narrative spun by the DFEH and a handful of plaintiff firms to generate publicity is not factual proof,” Tesla said.



