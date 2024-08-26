Almost 60 Rivians Electric Vehicles Go Up In Smoke At Factory Fire

The danger of fire in an electric vehicle is one of the reasons that EVs are still tough to embrace, but there haven't been nearly as many headline-grabbing EV fires over the past year or two as there were when battery-powered cars first started gaining real popularity at the beginning of the decade. Unfortunately, that trend is quickly being reversed in 2024, as some 50 Rivian R1T and R1S EVs went ablaze over the weekend at the automaker's production plant in Normal, Illinois, reports 25 News Now. This follows the recent fire of a Tesla Semi on I-80 in California, which led to the highway being closed as the blaze spewed toxic fumes for hours. The National Transportation Safety Board is now probing the cause of the fire, while on the other side of the world, a Mercedes EQS explosion in Korea sent 23 to hospital, sparking investigations into battery origins across Asia.



