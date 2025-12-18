Almost Every Car Tested Passed The IIHS Crash Testing With Flying Colors - Are They Becoming Too Predictable?

Twelve different brands and no fewer than sixteen of their 2025 and 2026 model year vehicles took part in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's latest round of crash tests. Most of them got the highest rating: Top Safety Pick+, but there were three lonely models with TSP only.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety decided that, in order to qualify for either award this year, "vehicles need good ratings in the small overlap front and side tests, an acceptable or good rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation, and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels." Additionally, the moderate overlap front test can decide between TSP and TSP+.