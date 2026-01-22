Almost Every Gas Station In NYC Is Cheating Customers

Drivers in New York City aren’t getting the fuel they pay for at gas stations. A report by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection shows that almost every gas station in NYC has failed at least one fuel inspection during the past two years. 
 
The most common problem is not selling the grade of octane that’s advertised at the pump. Incorrect signage displays premium fuel while drivers actually get a mid-grade blend. Incorrect pump blends, bad diesel, and displaying the wrong pricing are also common issues. 


