Almost Everyone Agrees Flock Cameras Are Evil - So Why Are They So Popular?

Flock's automatic license-plate readers have managed something Washington almost never does. They've united the right and the left, both of which have decided they don't much care for having their movements logged without a warrant.

Conservatives object to the cameras as exactly the kind of "big government" overreach they usually rail against, while the left raises mass-surveillance concerns of its own — particularly whether vehicle tracking could deter undocumented immigrants from driving to work or seeking essential services, out of fear their data ends up with ICE. Different starting points, same conclusion.