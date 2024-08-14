Almost Half A Million Cars Are Out There With Bad Airbags - Why Are They Still Allowed To Be Registered?

Recalls are commonplace in the automotive industry, and that's understandable: cars, being the complex machines that they are, are sometimes built with faults. Most of these issues are not life-threatening, so people have gotten used to ignoring recall notices. And that complacency could now be endangering the lives of almost half a million Americans. You've all heard about the Takata recall. Caused by a Japanese company by the same name that installed faulty airbag modules in tens of millions of cars (about 67 million in the U.S. alone, as per the NHTSA) of different makes and models, it has become the largest auto recall in the history of the world. The Takata recall is quite old, dating as far back to 2001, but even now, more than two decades later, we're feeling its effects. From time to time, someone somewhere discovers new car models that feature the defective parts, and new recalls are being prompted.



