Almost Half Of Industry Executives Say China Will Be Leading The Automotive Sector By 2035

Software and digital technology are set to overtake traditional vehicle engineering as the key ?battleground in the automotive industry by 2035, ‌while China is expected to strengthen its position among the world's largest carmakers, a KPMG survey of industry ?executives showed on Wednesday.

Among 775 senior executives ?surveyed, 48% said they expected six of the ?world's top 10 automakers to be headquartered ?in China by 2035, reflecting a shift in ?industry leadership toward software, AI, batteries and digital innovation.