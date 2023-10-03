Almost Half Of Truck Drivers Consider the Cybertruck A REALTruck - Almost 30% Would Consider It

Urban legends say that truck drivers have strong feelings against electric vehicles in general. Words about them not being "real cars" are littering the internet, but the situation is more nuanced than it seems. A recent survey shows that a surprisingly high percentage of American truck drivers would consider buying a Tesla Cybertruck or other electric pickups. Coal-rolling, ICE-ing, and bullying: electric vehicle drivers have seen a lot of bad behavior from "real" truck drivers that they think there's a genuine grudge between them. But as always, when things appear to be black or white, there are many shades of grey in between. A recent survey by AmericanTrucks.com shows that many American truck drivers secretly want an electric pickup truck. Less than 10% declared they would never switch to an electric truck.



Read Article