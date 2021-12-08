Almost Half Of Younger UK Drivers Have No Idea Of The Differences Between EV, Gas and Diesel Vehicles

Around a third of British motorists say they don’t know whether to buy a petrol, diesel or electric car when they come to replace their vehicle. That’s according to new research from gap insurance company InsureTheGap.com, which surveyed more than 2,000 UK drivers to reach that conclusion.

The study showed 32 percent of respondents said they do not know whether they would buy a petrol, diesel or electric car if they were buying a new or second-hand vehicle. Younger drivers are most likely to be undecided, with almost half (49 percent) saying they would be unsure of which type of fuel to choose.



