Leasing has become the preferred way for Americans to get behind the wheel of a new electric vehicle in the second quarter of this year, according to data from S&P Global Mobility and TransUnion. This is different from the same period last year, when financing was the primary way of getting a new EV in the United States, with a rate of 44.6%. That has changed now, with leasing accounting for 48.7% of sales, while financing went down to 34.7%, followed by cash with just 16.6%.



