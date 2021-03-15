Alpha Motors Debuts Wolf Pickup EV Concept

Plenty of automakers are proposing electric trucks as part of their repertoire, but we still haven’t really seen anyone put one into production yet. That said, I’m kind of digging the Alpha Motor Corporation’s Wolf pickup truck. Which is definitely still a concept and for which Alpha is actually taking pre-orders. But I think it’s the best example of a good-looking, functional electric truck that we’ve seen so far, which is exactly what I’m here for. The first thing I appreciate is the fact that the Wolf looks like a truck. I love a funky concept car, but it seems like automakers just get kind of weird with it and make their EVs look like they came from the future. Take the Tesla Cybertruck, for example. That thing looks like it’s a better fit for Elon Musk’s Martian colony than it does for us mere earthbound mortals. And I’m still not convinced it’s going to be super efficient at, like, doing Truck Stuff.



