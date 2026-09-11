Alpina Brings Back The Z4 From The Dead With A New Name

Production of the BMW Z4 finally came to an end this past spring, with the car's Toyota GR Supra sibling biting the dust around the same time (both were produced by Magna Steyr in Austria). This means BMW is now left without a true sports car in its lineup, something we hope will be rectified at some point. But out of nowhere, someone has brought the Z4 back from the dead, albeit briefly, with some extra special sauce. You might not be familiar with the name Bovensiepen, but any fan of BMW will know the company in its previous form. You see, Bovensiepen is the new name for Alpina's original tuning outfit. Alpina itself became part of the BMW fold in 2025, though in name only. The actual tuning business remains with the Bovensiepen family, the founders of Alpina.



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