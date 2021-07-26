Alpina CEO Says There Is No Demand For An EV Version Of It's Products

We talked about Alpina’s future plans just earlier today when we learned the German automaker will most likely introduce a version of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe early next year. Looking at the company’s portfolio, it consists entirely of traditional combustion-powered models and there seems to be a very good reason for that. According to Alpina’s CEO, there’s simply no demand for an electric vehicle from Buchloe. Andreas Bovensiepen told BimmerPost a recent survey among Alpina customers showed they currently have no need for a hybrid or an electric vehicle. The main reason for that is that some of those clients clock 30,000 to 50,000 kilometers (approx. 18,600 to 31,068 miles) per year on the German Autobahn and they want to do so as fast as possible.



