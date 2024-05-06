Alpina Launches B4 GT Gran Coupe And B3 GT Models

BMW's M Division may not have launched an M4 Gran Coupe, but you can now get something quite close to it: the new B4 GT. Alpina has just introduced this model alongside the refreshed B3 GT in Sedan and Touring guises, and they are some of the best-looking cars in their segment. First, let's talk about the new Alpina B4 GT Gran Coupe. This model has received some serious chassis work, with the company mentioning the reinforced mounts on the front axle and revised active dynamic damping control. The car also has a tweaked variable sports steering and comes with an electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential and rear-biased all-wheel drive. Like the latest B3 GT, the B4 GT has a stiffer connection between the rear axle, a feature that the updated BMW 3 Series also gets. Alpina's engineers worked their magic on the reinforcement struts at the front and gave the B3 GT a larger rear stabilizer. A new configuration for the shock absorbers is part of the makeover for improved driving dynamics, albeit with an emphasis on comfort.



