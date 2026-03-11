Alpina Teases Next SUV Model To The Surprise Of No One

Alpina's new era under the BMW Group umbrella has already started, with the sleek BMW Vision Alpina concept that debuted earlier this year serving as an indication of what to expect. Now, the sub-brand is ready to unveil a new production model, sharing the first official teaser on social media. The single photo shows a low-slung sedan with split LED headlights. While the teaser intentionally blurs the bodywork in a flash of speed, we already know it is the Alpina version of the facelifted BMW 7-Series. The model will crown the flagship sedan lineup and will be followed by a similar version of the next BMW X7 SUV.



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