Alpina XB7 Manufaktur To Roll In At $212,000 - Would You Take It Over A Maybach GLS 600?

Do you remember the Alpina XB7 Manufaktur, which was unveiled earlier this month? Well, you already know a lot about it, but you still haven't learned how much it costs in other markets outside Germany.

In its homeland, this model kicks off at €190,500 ($212,127), which makes it as pricey as a brand-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS. The latter starts at €190,031.10 ($211,605) and utilizes a mild-hybrid V8 with 550 hp + 22 hp (558-22 ps/410-16 kW), taking 4.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph).

We also know the cost of the Alpina XB7 Manufaktur in Australia, as the brand's local arm has just announced it: AU$327,500 (US$222,236). That's significantly less than the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which starts at AU$445,889.10 (US$302,573) Down Under.