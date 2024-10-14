Alpine A110 R Ultimae Is France’s Answer To The Cayman GT4 RS

There’s a lot of electrification taking place at Alpine with the A290 hot hatch launched next month and the A390 jacked-up SUV-four-door coupe – plus the hydrogen powered Alpenglow concept – but Dieppe’s most storied car maker is still drinking from the high octane pump, and this week has revealed the ultimate incarnation of its diminutive two-seater sports car: the A110 R Ultimae.

Make its debuting at the Paris Auto Salon in top spec “La Bleue” trim costing a mind boggling €,330,000 including taxes, although this does include a Peugeot Sport inspired two-tone paint job, the ‘regular’ Ultimae costs from €265,000 including VAT in France with UK prices yet to be confirmed.