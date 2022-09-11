Alpine Considers Jumping Into US Lucrative Sports Car Market

Renault’s Alpine sports car brand might come to North America and eventually launch on the stock market just like Porsche, the company it wants to challenge. That’s according to comments from Renault Group boss Luca de Meo, who claims Alpine’s premium branding gives it a chance in new markets and with a new type of much wealthier customer that the mainstream Renault brand wouldn’t have. “The fact is that Renault is a volume brand, but Alpine is a different game,” the CEO told Auto News. De Meo said that while Alpine is currently known as a European brand, recognition is growing around the world thanks to its F1 racing exploits, and that could help the road car division get a foothold in both North America and China.



