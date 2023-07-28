Alpine Considers Replacing Carbon Fiber Body Parts With Plant Based Ones

Once the preserve of exotic supercars, carbon fiber has become increasingly mainstream, with numerous automakers using the lightweight material for more mainstream models. However, car companies are looking for an eco-friendly alternative as we enter the electric era. French sports car brand Alpine has been experimenting with linen, a flax-based textile.

When developing the A110 E-ternite concept car, engineers looked for a more eco-conscious way of reducing the EV's weight. The team looked at linen as an alternative. This low-carbon (emissions) material is natural, which means the production process is less energy-intensive when compared to carbon fiber.