Alpine Could Be In The US Market As Early As 2028

Alpine, the Renault Group's performance subsidiary, is hoping to return to the United States before the end of the decade, reports MotorTrend. Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, CEO Luca de Meo said Alpine is hoping to launch battery-powered SUV and coupe models, presumably to tackle the Porsche Taycan, Macan EV, and upcoming 718 electric sports cars. "The US is an opportunity we will be looking at ... and if we find an opportunity it will probably be with the Alpine brand," said de Meo. Alpine recently revealed the stunning A290_ß, an electric hot hatch expected to enter production in 2024. Sadly, this retro-styled performance car - and the compact SUV that will arrive in 2025 - are not destined to reach American shores.



