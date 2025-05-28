Alpine Plans To Eliminate The Porsche Macan With New A390 SUV

Renault’s sporty Alpine sub-brand has pulled the covers off its second all-electric model. The Alpine A390 is a Porsche Macan-rivalling ‘Sport Fastback’ with three motors (one at the front, two at the rear), active torque vectoring and up to 464bhp. Alpine says it’ll deliver the “agility and driving pleasure” of its exceptional featherweight sports car, the A110. The production-ready A390 has been a long time in the making, and was previewed last year by the bold A390_ß concept. Visually, there are plenty of similarities; the full-width light bar and slim daytime running lights are almost unchanged, and while the slashes, slots, and vents have been made more production-friendly, the sharply styled base car remains.



