Alpine Says EV Cars Need To Sound Natural With No Fake Motor Sounds

Alpine won’t fit the upcoming A110 EV with “fake” gearing, as Hyundai has with the Ioniq 5 N, or pump the cabin with synthetic engine noise, the French brand’s CEO has said.

In the Ioniq 5 N - the first purpose-built electric hot hatch – an artificial gearbox can be operated through paddles, accurately simulating the power delivery of an internal combustion engine (ICE). Simulated engine noise is also played through the speakers.

When asked if the A110 EV could adopt a similar set-up, especially in light of the Ioniq 5 N’s positive reception, Alpine CEO Philippe Krief said: “This is fake. This is really fake. I don’t like fake things like that.”