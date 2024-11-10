Alpine Straddles The Line Between Crossover And Hot Hatch With A390 Sport Fastback Concept

Believe it or not, I think that the Renault Group has become a sort of mainstream crossover-coupe specialist. Think of the Arcana and the Rafale in the context of other models like the BMW X6, and you'll probably agree that they're much more proportionate. They're also way cheaper, of course. But things will change soon as Renault has an ace up its sleeve to enter the dominion of luxury cars – Alpine. The little French brand that specializes in lightweight sports cars – it's a Lots of France – has democratized its approach to vehicle segments as of late. As such, now they have both the A110 rear mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car introduced in 2017 as the spiritual successor of the original A110 plus the A290, which is simply Renault 5 EV's hot hatchback cousin with five doors and five seats plus an electric motor good for 220 horsepower.



