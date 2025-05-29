Alpine To Launch V6 Powered Ferrari Rival In 2028

Alpine will launch a supercar in 2028 with a turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain pumping out more than 1000bhp, the head of the Renault Group’s premium brand has said.

The new supercar was previewed by the firm’s Alpenglow concept, which also featured a V6. However, Alpine has opted to add twin electric motors on the front axle to create an all-wheel-drive layout and beef up the output.

Alpine had been moving in the direction of an all-electric line-up, with production of its A110 combustion-engined sports car ending early next year. However, the brand has decided it needs a combustion engine for its new supercar and hasn’t ruled out additional hybrid models in the future.