Alpine Updates Hydrogen Powered Aspenglow Hy6 Supercar With 730HP V6

Alpine continues the development of its hydrogen-powered hypercar concept with the Alpenglow HY6. The latest evolution features a new hydrogen V6 powertrain that produces double the power of its HY4 four-cylinder predecessor.
 
The all-new twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 was developed by Alpine, delivering an impressive 730 hp (544 kW / 740 PS) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque. The engine has four chain-driven overhead camshafts, 4 valves per cylinder, and runs exclusively on hydrogen fuel. Power is transmitted to the rear axle via a six-speed sequential gearbox.


