Alpine's PS1 Concept For Paris Motor Show To Feature Pop Down Headlights

Pop-up headlights haven't featured on new cars for decades, primarily because Europe introduced rules in the 1990s restricting sharp edges protruding from a vehicle's front end. Improvements in headlight technology have also allowed designers to shrink fixed lights while still providing adequate brightness. Now, France's Alpine wants to bring the idea back into vogue, using this month's Paris Motor Show to present a concept that explores a new execution.

A teaser video for Alpine's PS1 concept set to debut in the French capital on October 12, reveals a hideaway headlight design where the cover pops down instead of up.