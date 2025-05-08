Amazon Expands Into Used And CPO Vehicle Sales - Would You Buy From Them?

Amazon is expanding its car-selling business to include used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles, broadening its footprint in the automotive space. The e-commerce giant first entered the industry in late 2024 through a partnership with Hyundai, allowing customers to browse and purchase new vehicles directly on Amazon’s site.

Now, the online shopping behemoth is giving buyers more options, albeit a somewhat limited set: The used and CPO vehicles are in the inventories of Hyundai dealerships already participating in the new-car program. The company does plan to expand its network by partnering with additional dealerships in the coming months, signaling a deeper push into online car sales.