Amazon Is Using An Algorithm Bot To Terminate Drivers

Automation is a large part of Amazon’s success. At the gigantic retailer’s also gigantic distribution centers, robots trundle around ferrying goods from one place to another, the same goods that you can order online with a couple of taps of your smartphone without having to speak a word to anyone.

And Amazon uses algorithms to manage the millions of third-party sellers trading in its marketplace, relying on bots to decide if they should be removed from the platform if they’re selling counterfeit goods, inflating prices, or doing something else that the software thinks spoils the customer user experience.